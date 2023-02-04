Camden Capital LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,194,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

