Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

