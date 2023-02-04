Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slight growth yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 991,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.