Bruce K. Posey Sells 3,174 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 554,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.