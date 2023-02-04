BRR OpCo LLC Takes $459,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NS stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 143.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

