BRR OpCo LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $406.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.68 and its 200-day moving average is $388.63.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

