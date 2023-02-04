BRR OpCo LLC Purchases New Shares in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. BRR OpCo LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MFEM stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.

