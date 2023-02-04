BRR OpCo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRR OpCo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average is $205.93.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

