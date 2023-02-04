BRR OpCo LLC Buys Shares of 34,265 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $62,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

