Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -474.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -474.1%.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.