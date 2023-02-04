Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 31st

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.519 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$4.73 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In related news, Director Sam Jb Pollock purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.54 per share, with a total value of C$255,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,760,730.60. Also, Director John Patrick Mullen purchased 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.32 per share, with a total value of C$339,185.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,740 shares in the company, valued at C$339,185.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

