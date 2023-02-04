Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Plans Dividend of $0.38

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.57. 354,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,245. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

