Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday.

BR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $153.58. 726,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,604. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,600,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

