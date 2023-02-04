Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

