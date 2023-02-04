Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $90.00 at Atlantic Securities

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Atlantic Securities from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

