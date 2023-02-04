BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 5.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 5,622,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,289,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BRFS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.