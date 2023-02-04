Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 13,160 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.