Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.