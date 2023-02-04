Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

