BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,008 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Municipal Income comprises 2.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.