BMO Capital Markets Lowers Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTRAF opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

