BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 17,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.