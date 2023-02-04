BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MYN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 17,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.37.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
