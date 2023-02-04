BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.