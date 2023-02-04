BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

MYD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,560. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.