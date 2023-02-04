BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

