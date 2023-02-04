BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 130,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,992. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 55.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

