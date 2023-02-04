BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 130,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,992. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
