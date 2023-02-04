BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,943. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 73,027 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

