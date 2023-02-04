Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,002. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 156,045 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 74,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at about $487,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

