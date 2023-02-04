BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BKT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 77,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,540. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

