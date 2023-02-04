BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
BKT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 77,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,540. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.