BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $757.16 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $824.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,474 shares of company stock worth $46,026,990. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

