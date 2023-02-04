BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRAGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.