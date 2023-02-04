BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
