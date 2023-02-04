BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

