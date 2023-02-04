BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 159,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

