BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

DSU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.