BitShares Trading Up 12.3% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. BitShares has a market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009491 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005351 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001942 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

