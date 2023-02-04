Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $30.05 million and approximately $83,668.91 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00232678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00100178 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00062897 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.