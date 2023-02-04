Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $137.25 or 0.00587021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $168.90 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,381.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00185804 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00052863 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,302,212 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
