Bitcicoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.58 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $957,864.72 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00429799 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.80 or 0.29315653 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00414179 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.