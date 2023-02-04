Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

