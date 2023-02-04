Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

