Biconomy (BICO) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Biconomy has a market cap of $188.55 million and $4.70 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00429978 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,868.53 or 0.29327852 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00416954 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,144,489 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

