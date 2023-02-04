Beta Finance Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $66.42 million and $7.43 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

