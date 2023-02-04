Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

