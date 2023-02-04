Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $157.88 million and $2.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.81 or 0.07155133 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00091156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025190 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

