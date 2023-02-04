Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Announces Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 136.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

