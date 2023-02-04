Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 11.0 %

BZH stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 157.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 320.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Beazer Homes USA

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.