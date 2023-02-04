BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.18 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.50 billion.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BCE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 1,427,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BCE by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.