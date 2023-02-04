Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading Up 10.8%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 11,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several research firms recently commented on BSFFF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Basic-Fit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €47.00 ($51.09) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($44.57) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Basic-Fit from €48.00 ($52.17) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

