Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

