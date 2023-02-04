Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

