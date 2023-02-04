Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €239.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €230.50 ($250.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €212.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €189.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($240.33).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

